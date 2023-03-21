Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $26.50

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $58.27.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.