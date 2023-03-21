Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,077 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.86).

Several brokerages have commented on PNN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.97) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 872 ($10.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,844.44, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 893.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 889.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

