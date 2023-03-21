Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Head to Head Survey

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus target price of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 406.87%. Sonic Foundry has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.09%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -57.15% Sonic Foundry -39.40% -266.46% -44.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sonic Foundry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.43 -$71.91 million ($1.17) -0.83 Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.38 -$7.08 million ($0.92) -0.95

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. engages in the provision of video capture, management, and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds. Its products include Mediasite and Mediasite Events. The company was founded by Monty R. Schmidt in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.