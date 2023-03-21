Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.99. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

