Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 18.07%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

