Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,663 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

