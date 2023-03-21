Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Traeger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. Traeger has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $446.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.