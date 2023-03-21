Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.3 %

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €142.45 ($153.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.71. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($201.18).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

