CI&T (NYSE:CINT) versus MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CI&T and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.17%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion 0.32 $24.39 million $0.18 29.56 MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Summary

CI&T beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

