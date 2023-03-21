Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $223.65

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $196.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.