Contrasting Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atour Lifestyle and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wynn Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $107.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.00%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Wynn Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 9.70 $21.66 million N/A N/A Wynn Resorts $3.76 billion 3.26 -$423.86 million ($3.71) -29.01

Atour Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wynn Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Wynn Resorts -11.28% N/A -4.13%

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Wynn Resorts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

