Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $367.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Public Storage by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Public Storage by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 144,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

PSA stock opened at $298.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.74 and its 200 day moving average is $296.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

