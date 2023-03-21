New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.