Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT at $779.28

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $779.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $689.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $710.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.09. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.