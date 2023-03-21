FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $13.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.9 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

