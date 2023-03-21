Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,783.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,783.57 ($71.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($85.96) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($54.77) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.38) to GBX 6,000 ($73.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($63.86) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.54) to GBX 6,000 ($73.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,866 ($59.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,386.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,877.92. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($40.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,012 ($73.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,763.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.