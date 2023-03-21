Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
