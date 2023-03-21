Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $292.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.86.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $18,469,758. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene Trading Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $223.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

