The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

