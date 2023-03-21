Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.42.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

