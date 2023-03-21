Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Head-To-Head Review

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -3.44% -18.24% -2.64% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Noble Roman’s and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $13.89 million 0.50 $510,000.00 ($0.03) -10.33 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 3.19 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

