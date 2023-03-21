Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BRX opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.