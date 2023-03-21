Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Navient Trading Up 2.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.