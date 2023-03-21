Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
TLS stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53. Telos has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $12.51.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
