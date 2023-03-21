Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.