Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
