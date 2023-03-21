Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

