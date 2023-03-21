Critical Review: Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) and Its Competitors

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 729 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.58 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.61 billion -$9.12 million 23.39

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -1.54% -69.29% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 116 592 888 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.51%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

