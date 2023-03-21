Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

