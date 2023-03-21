Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
