SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $482,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

