StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

