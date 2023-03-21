StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

