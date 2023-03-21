StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.