Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.