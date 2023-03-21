Head to Head Comparison: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuke Music and EpicQuest Education Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $280.96 million 0.12 -$9.23 million ($0.21) -5.48 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.76 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

EpicQuest Education Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kuke Music.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kuke Music and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -13.90% 0.90% 0.75% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kuke Music has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kuke Music beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Rating)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.