Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of KRO opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.45%.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
