Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

