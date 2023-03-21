Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KROGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.