Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million 219.33 -$26.48 million $0.32 8.38 Editas Medicine $19.71 million 28.69 -$220.43 million ($3.21) -2.55

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humacyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Humacyte has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 1 0 1 0 2.00 Editas Medicine 2 7 5 0 2.21

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.99%. Given Humacyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte 1,971.30% -74.59% -35.49% Editas Medicine -1,118.32% -50.28% -39.20%

Summary

Humacyte beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

