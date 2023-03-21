Head to Head Contrast: Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) versus Its Peers

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.62 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $57.59 million -2.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpha Tau Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Tau Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 996 3598 7795 180 2.57

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 488.89%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,304.10% -152.41% -26.76%

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical peers beat Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

