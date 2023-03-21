UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Head to Head Review

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -17.33% -93.97% -11.35% UniFirst 5.04% 6.91% 5.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.01 -$68.15 million ($8.43) -0.12 UniFirst $2.00 billion 1.79 $103.40 million $5.50 34.77

This table compares Spark Networks and UniFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spark Networks and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

Spark Networks currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. UniFirst has a consensus price target of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Spark Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than UniFirst.

Summary

UniFirst beats Spark Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items. The MFG segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items. The Specialty Garments segment is involved in nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services. The First Aid segment focuses on first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies. The Corporate segment includes distribution, sales and marketing, information systems, engineering, materials management, manufacturing planning, finance, budgeting, human resources, and other general and administrative costs and interest expense. The company was founded by Aldo Croatti in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.