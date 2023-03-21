Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

