StockNews.com Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.5 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after buying an additional 1,453,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after buying an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

