Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,157,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

