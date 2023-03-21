Telsey Advisory Group Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $138.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.66.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

