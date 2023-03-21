Financial Review: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) and Its Competitors

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.03 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.77 billion $231.82 million 3.57

Global Business Travel Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -3.37% -0.94% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,275.87% 4.84% -3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 100 895 1771 31 2.62

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 41.88%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group rivals beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

