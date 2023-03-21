Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $90.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

