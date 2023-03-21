Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $184.28 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

