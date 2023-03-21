abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives GBX 182.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.50 ($2.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABDN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC cut abrdn to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 203.30 ($2.50) on Thursday. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.96, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,555.56%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

