FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $216.24 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

