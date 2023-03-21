Credit Suisse Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $269.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

