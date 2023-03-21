Analysts Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $72.62

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FTV opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.