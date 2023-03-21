Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $53.13 Average PT from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

