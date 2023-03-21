Bank of America Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $305.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

